Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

State-owned concern Ukroboronprom has won a lawsuit against the Russian company Avia-FED-Service in the case against Artem state holding, the deputy director general of the concern, Mustafa Nayyem, said on his Facebook page.

"The Russians demanded that the Ukrainian defense plant forcibly and contrary to sanctions and common sense return almost $2.3 million for contracts for the manufacture of dual-use goods," the report said.

Nayyem noted that this is a "victory of about UAH 55 million."