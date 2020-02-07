Economy

11:28 07.02.2020

NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

1 min read
NBU changes assessment of medium-term nominal neutral interest rate from 8% to 7%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), which last week lowered the refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11% per annum, changed the estimate of the medium-term nominal neutral interest rate in Ukraine from 8% to 7% per annum.

"This was the result of revaluation of the equilibrium real exchange rate of the hryvnia. Today, the structural characteristics of the Ukrainian economy are consistent with a stronger equilibrium rate than previously expected," the central bank's inflation report says.

According to the new estimates, the National Bank has the opportunity in the future to lower the refinancing rate more significantly than previously expected, to 7%.

"This level of interest rate will be in equilibrium for the Ukrainian economy, when inflation is at the target level, and GDP and employment are at the potential level," the NBU notes.

Tags: #rate #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:15 07.02.2020
NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

11:45 07.02.2020
NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

15:38 31.01.2020
Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

17:43 30.01.2020
No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

16:05 30.01.2020
NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

14:25 30.01.2020
NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

NBU improves forecast for FX reserves for late 2020 to $29.3 bln

14:21 30.01.2020
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 13.5% to 11%

17:00 22.01.2020
Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

14:49 21.01.2020
Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Court rules to recover property of Kolomoisky's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

11:50 20.01.2020
NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

NBU to design strategy for participating in govt bond auctions in secondary market by late 2020 – strategy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU permits nonresident banks to trade in currency using hryvnia between banks

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

NBU changes forecast monetary base growth in 2020 to 6.1%, for money supply to 10.1%

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

LATEST

Regulator allows operators to begin sharing frequencies in 800-900 MHz bands to launch 4G networks

Business expects growth in 2020, doubts correctness of reform policy – poll by American Chamber of Commerce

American Chamber of Commerce urges president to veto bill with regulation of cigarettes trade margin

Decline in number of business' complaints on tax audits, rise in number of complaints on govt bodies seen in Q4 2019 – BOC

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Supreme Court will consider Surkis' lawsuit against NBU on bail-in in PrivatBank on March 16

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Water supply, sewerage tariffs in Ukraine will grow by an average of 20%

Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD