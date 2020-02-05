Economy

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that the program of financial state support for small and medium-sized businesses, which has been launched in Ukraine, "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%," is calculated for five years, and sees the possibility of expanding the lending program for micro and small enterprises in the future.

"5-7-9% is not for a month, not for a year, but for five years. The program will run for five years. And then we will see: depending on the number of clients, we will expand the program," he said during his visit to the head office of PJSC JSB Ukrgasbank on Tuesday, where he got himself acquainted with the launch of the program.

Representatives of the state-owned Ukrgasbank, one of the partner banks of the program, in conversation with the Head of State reported high demand for such affordable lending among entrepreneurs. Today, the financial institution has already signed several dozen loan agreements with clients.

The president also spoke with those who have just applied for a loan.

In particular, businessman Oleksiy Nesterenko told that he needed a loan in the amount of UAH 1 million to buy computer equipment for a startup - opening a school of robotics for children. "We need jobs. And in your case - creative jobs," the president emphasized when talking to the entrepreneur.

Earlier, the president announced the launch of the program to support small and medium-sized enterprises, providing for affordable lending at 5-9% per annum from February 1, 2020.

