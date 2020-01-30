Economy

17:43 30.01.2020

No grounds to review macroeconomic figures over Wuhan coronavirus – NBU

The impact on the world markets of the epidemic of the new Wuhan coronavirus is consistent with the previous similar epidemics, so there is no reason to review macro-indicators because of the Wuhan coronavirus, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Dmytro Sologub has said.

"Nothing unusual happens compared to the previous ones ... There is no reason to believe that this will have a significant impact on macroeconomic indicators," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Sologub noted that the new epidemic has already had some impact on commodity and financial markets, but it is believed that this will not significantly affect long-term indicators.

According to him, in particular, bond rates of developing countries have grown, but at the same time, stock prices of pharmaceutical companies have also increased.

