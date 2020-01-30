NBU sells currency on Jan 29-30 amid seasonal hryvnia weakening, notes change of devaluation trend

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) was selling foreign currency on January 29-30 against the backdrop of a seasonal depreciation of the hryvnia, Deputy Governor of the National Bank Dmytro Sologub has said.

"At the beginning of the year, imports prevail over exports ... In addition, we see companies paying dividends ... When we see some threats or volatility in the interbank currency market, we exit and sell currency. We did it yesterday and today and we see that the market is responding to this," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Sologub noted that the population used the hryvnia devaluation trend to sell foreign currency: since the beginning of this month, this figure amounted to $100 million.

"Again, there are no changes in the policy of the National Bank regarding exchange rate formation," he added.