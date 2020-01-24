Qatari QTerminals wins Olvia Port Concession competition - Minister of Infrastructure

Qatari company QTerminals has won the competition for the Olvia seaport concession.

"The second concession tender has been completed. QTerminals from Qatar has won the concession tender in the port of Olvia. UAH 3.4 billion will be invested in the development of the port over five years," wrote Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy on Facebook.

At the same time, he noted that this is one of the largest foreign direct investment in the port industry in the entire history of Ukraine's independence.