Economy

11:38 22.01.2020

Ukraine organizing first borrowing on foreign market in 2020 – source

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine has started attracting the first loan on the foreign market in 2020, a source on the market told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The source said that the first loan will be in euros.

The source added that soon the order book will be opened.

In the middle of June 2019, Ukraine placed seven-year EUR 1 billion eurobonds at 6.75% per annum on the foreign loan market. This was the first sovereign issue of Ukrainian eurobonds in euros over the past 15 years. Demand for it exceeded supply six times.

The Finance Ministry previously announced plans to issue first 2020 eurobonds at the beginning of the year.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine
Завантаження...
