11:00 16.01.2020

PM: macroeconomic situation allows Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in coming several years

The macroeconomic situation allows the Ukrainian economy to grow rapidly in the coming several years, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"According to our estimates, the macroeconomic situation is very favorable for growth. He have everything to grow rapidly in the coming several years," Honcharuk said, speaking at the presentation of the Financial Sector Development Strategy until 2025 held in Kyiv.

Tags: #honcharuk #macroeconomic
