Economy

11:16 12.12.2019

Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

1 min read
Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

Enterprises of the Ukroboronprom State Concern have passed all repaired and upgraded aircraft under the state defense order for 2019 to the state customers in advance, the press service of Ukroboronprom reported.

"We actively worked to fulfill the 2019 state defense order on aircraft repairs on time. There is an optimistic forecast for the future. We will continue to expand our potential," the press service quoted Deputy Director General for Aircraft and Missiles Ruslan Korzh as saying.

According to the statement, the enterprises carried out the state defense order to upgrade Su-27 aircraft to the level of Su-27 1M, Su-25 to Su-25 1M, MiG-29 to MiG-29 MU1, L-39 to L-39 1M and repaired aircraft engines.

The press service also said that the enterprises are actively forming plans of work for 2020, as well as continue repairs and maintenance of the equipment which are due to be finished next year.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 29.11.2019
NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

11:10 27.11.2019
Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

11:04 18.11.2019
Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

11:30 08.11.2019
Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

17:16 06.11.2019
Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

16:44 06.11.2019
Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

16:04 06.11.2019
Law enforcers should investigate defense industry crimes involving former politicians – Ukroboronprom head

Law enforcers should investigate defense industry crimes involving former politicians – Ukroboronprom head

15:33 06.11.2019
Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

11:27 24.10.2019
Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

14:48 07.10.2019
Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

LATEST

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD