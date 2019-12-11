Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a Memorandum of Understanding on transparent and predictable regulation for the development of the tobacco industry between the Cabinet of and the business entities of the tobacco industry, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported from the closed-door government meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier Philip Morris Ukraine, British American Tobacco, JTI and Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine are mulling the possibility of decreasing production and later closing the tobacco factories on the territory of Ukraine over the adoption of the legislative requirement on the government regulation of markup on their goods by the Verkhovna Rada.

Bill No. 1049, passed at second reading, introducing a single account for paying taxes and duties, the single social security contribution, sets a fixed markup for wholesale and retail traders of tobacco products at 7% and 13% of the maximum retail price per package.