Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

National Energy Company Ukrenergo with continued low demand on electricity in the unified power transmission system of Ukraine restricts imports of electricity as much as possible, Ukrenergo Head Vsevolod Kovalchuk has said.

"In the unified power transmission system, we have a situation of reduced demand: due to weather and a low level of industrial production. Therefore, we almost completely limit the opportunities for importers by making adjustments to schedules: during night hours is zero imports and for daylight hours a small amount of imports," he said at a meeting of the national energy regulator on Tuesday.

The head of Ukrenergo also said that, given the current situation, it is difficult to predict the likelihood of return of large volumes of electric energy imports to the unified power transmission system before the end of December.

"Until the end of December, it is very difficult to predict whether there will be significant volumes of imports that we observed in the first half of October," Kovalchuk said.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, imports from Belarus, after its termination on December 2, resumed in small volumes on December 7. In the last two days it has been 350 MW, excluding the period from midnight to 8 am, when it is zero.

Imports from Russia, which stopped on December 5, are still completely absent.