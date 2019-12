UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

JSC Ukrtransnafta and PJSC Transneft (Russia) have signed an additional agreement to the contract for oil transit through Ukraine, thus extending the contract for ten years until January 1, 2030, the press service of Ukrtransnafta has reported.

The corresponding supplementary agreement was signed on December 3.