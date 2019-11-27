EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

The European Business Association (EBA) is concerned about the latest events concerning the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and calls on the authorities to respond appropriately, the association said in a press release.

"The EBA is concerned about the events of the past few weeks related to the NBU. Such situations clearly give both businesses and investors a warning signal. In addition, they question the principles of objectivity and impartiality, which should be in a civilized European country," the association said.

The EBA stressed the need to protect the country from new negative factors that destabilize the economy and slow down investment activity and economic growth.

"Therefore, business calls on the responsible state authorities to respond appropriately to the situations similar to the one that is happening with the NBU, being guided by the principles of justice," the EBA emphasized.