Economy

17:02 27.11.2019

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

1 min read
Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy notes that the national budget for next year includes a record almost UAH 2 billion to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas, while financial participation of international partners is expected.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, on November 27, during the 12th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania under their chairmanship, Krykliy spoke about the restoration of the bridge across the Siversky Donets River in Stanytsia Luhanska, along which local residents cross the demarcation line.

"We need to build not walls between people, but bridges," he said.

The parties discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania, support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the restoration of Donbas.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Lithuanian side for providing practical assistance to Ukraine, in particular, for the medical rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian military men, more than 270 of whom passed it in Lithuania.

"Thanks for the social recovery of Donbas. In particular, the project for equipping the Avdiyivka school for EUR 1 million," Zelensky said.

Tags: #budget #donbas #infrastructure_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 27.11.2019
Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

11:06 27.11.2019
Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

10:02 27.11.2019
OCHA receives half of required amount of humanitarian aid program for Donbas

OCHA receives half of required amount of humanitarian aid program for Donbas

15:37 26.11.2019
France remains mobilized to end conflict in Donbas - Ambassador at meeting with families of POWs, missing Ukrainians

France remains mobilized to end conflict in Donbas - Ambassador at meeting with families of POWs, missing Ukrainians

14:25 25.11.2019
Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

17:44 22.11.2019
Krykliy to propose Cabinet dismiss Klityna as deputy minister for European integration

Krykliy to propose Cabinet dismiss Klityna as deputy minister for European integration

17:05 20.11.2019
Zelensky not seeking 'fake' ceasefire, but real one with specific terms, obligations

Zelensky not seeking 'fake' ceasefire, but real one with specific terms, obligations

16:00 20.11.2019
Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

LATEST

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Kernel posts 24% fall in net profit in Q1 FY2020

Ukroboronprom introduces new director of Zhytomyr Armor Plant

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

Finance Ministry decreases rate for four-year govt bonds to 12.4% thanks to demand of UAH 7.7 bln

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD