Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy notes that the national budget for next year includes a record almost UAH 2 billion to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas, while financial participation of international partners is expected.

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, on November 27, during the 12th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania under their chairmanship, Krykliy spoke about the restoration of the bridge across the Siversky Donets River in Stanytsia Luhanska, along which local residents cross the demarcation line.

"We need to build not walls between people, but bridges," he said.

The parties discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania, support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the restoration of Donbas.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Lithuanian side for providing practical assistance to Ukraine, in particular, for the medical rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian military men, more than 270 of whom passed it in Lithuania.

"Thanks for the social recovery of Donbas. In particular, the project for equipping the Avdiyivka school for EUR 1 million," Zelensky said.