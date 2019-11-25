IMF mission notes tangible progress in Ukrainian reforms – PM

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited in Ukraine during November 14-22, noted the tangible progress made over the last few months in implementing reforms, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We had constructive discussions. The mission assessed the significant progress made over the past few months", the press service of the government said, citing the prime minister of Ukraine.

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oksana Markarova said that progress was also achieved in discussions on policies and reforms that can underpin a new IMF supported program, including monetary, fiscal and financial sector policies.

"We continue working on the new program in close cooperation with the IMF," Honcharuk said.

As reported, IMF mission Head Ron van Rooden said that it had constructive and fruitful discussions with representatives of Ukrainian authorities, although more discussions in the near future are needed for signing the Staff Level Agreement.

As reported, Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of the IMF opening a new three-year extended fund facility in the amount of $5-6 billion. In September, the IMF mission visited Kyiv. Subsequently, it announced plans to continue the discussion in the coming weeks.