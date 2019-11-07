Economy

19:13 07.11.2019

Ukreximbank placing 10-year $100 mln subordinated notes at 9.95% per annum – source

2 min read
Ukreximbank placing 10-year $100 mln subordinated notes at 9.95% per annum – source

State-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) is placing 10-year $100 million subordinated eurobonds at 9.95% per annum, a source in banking circles has told Interfax.

Another source told Interfax-Ukraine that the bonds will provide for the possibility of early redemption in five years and the deal is scheduled to close next week.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley act as the organizers of the placement. The immediate issuer is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Ukreximbank – Biz Finance Plc (Great Britain), through which the bank's eurobonds were previously issued.

As reported, Ukreximbank this week holds a series of meetings with investors in Europe. A road show was planned in London, Zurich and Frankfurt.

The last time the bank entered the loan market in March 2018, when it placed UAH 4.051 billion eurobonds (loan participation notes, LPN) with a coupon rate of 16.5% per annum and maturity in March 2021.

Currently, three issues of Ukreximbank loan participation notes in U.S. dollars restructured in 2015 due in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are on the market. For each issue, an amortization repayment mechanism is provided.

Ukreximbank, the sole owner of which is the state, was created in 1992. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of July 1, 2019, in terms of total assets (UAH 221.300 billion), the bank was third among 76 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #ukreximbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 01.08.2019
Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

13:09 10.05.2019
JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

13:59 26.12.2018
NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

15:09 05.12.2018
NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

13:00 28.09.2018
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank selling Gulliver shopping mall for UAH 18.18 bln

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank selling Gulliver shopping mall for UAH 18.18 bln

15:41 24.07.2018
Fitch affirms Oschadbank, Ukreximbank at 'B-'

Fitch affirms Oschadbank, Ukreximbank at 'B-'

15:38 12.06.2018
No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

14:50 17.05.2018
Fitch upgrades Ukreximbank's $125 mln subordinated notes to 'CCC'

Fitch upgrades Ukreximbank's $125 mln subordinated notes to 'CCC'

14:32 27.02.2018
Fitch assigns Ukreximbank's eurobonds 'B-' rating

Fitch assigns Ukreximbank's eurobonds 'B-' rating

17:33 30.11.2017
Issue of Ukreximbank privatization remains open - board member

Issue of Ukreximbank privatization remains open - board member

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary meeting of NBU Council fails to choose chairperson

Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

LATEST

Extraordinary meeting of NBU Council fails to choose chairperson

Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

EBRD could issue EUR 10 mln loan to Ukrainian feed producer Kormotech

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

EBRD expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3.3% in 2019, by 3.5% in 2020

Over 500 criminal cases linked to Ukroboronprom's companies opened – Ukroboronprom chief

Cabinet approves attraction of EUR 450 mln loan from EBRD for development of Trans-European transport network

Economy Ministry refuses to incorporate VostGOK in Energoatom – Energoatom head

Export of Ukroboronprom enterprises halves since 2013

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD