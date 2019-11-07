Economy

16:02 07.11.2019

Extraordinary meeting of NBU Council fails to choose chairperson

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) summoned by the NBU governor for November 7 failed to take place, a source in the central bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"They failed to choose a chairperson: the votes were distributed four against four," the source said.

As reported, the NBU Council at a meeting on November 22 in connection with the termination of the powers of the head of the Council Bohdan Danylyshyn on October 26 voted to extend his authority for a period until the next election. According to Danylyshyn, the decision was made, while other members of the Council think differently, indicating that only four of the eight members present voted in favor of the decision, and a majority is needed to make the decision.

In the absence of the plenipotentiary head of the Council, his duties could be fulfilled by a deputy, but after Tymofiy Mylovanov's transfer to work in the Cabinet of Ministers, this position in the Council was also vacant.

The finance committee of the Verkhovna Rada has already selected Vitaliy Shapran as candidate for the post of the chief expert of the secretariat of the NBU Council for the ninth place in the Council on the quota of the Rada, vacated after Mylovanov's withdrawal. This candidacy should be submitted to parliament for approval.

The National Bank, without waiting for this vote in the parliament, initiated an extraordinary meeting of the Council in order to approve the estimate required for the approval of the national budget for 2020 before November 15.

