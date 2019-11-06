Administrative court of appeals appoints judges in case on nationalization of PrivatBank

The sixth administrative court of appeals has created a panel of judges for hearing a counterclaim of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and PrivatBank seeking to abolish the ruling of Kyiv's district administrative court on the nationalization of PrivatBank, the NBU told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the NBU's experts, according to the current practice, soon the date of the hearing of the counterclaim will be known.