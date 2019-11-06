Economy

15:56 06.11.2019

Cabinet imposes embargo on import of used wagons from Russia from Nov 20, 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to establish a ban on imports of obsolete rolling stock from the Russian Federation from November 20, 2019, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy has said.

"In May 2019, it was decided to introduce a ban on imports of obsolete rolling stock from the Russian Federation from March 1, 2020 ... Today, the government has decided to establish a ban on imports of such cars from November 20, 2019. We should develop our economy but not save the aggressor," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister, after the introduction of the ban in May from March 2020, more than 3,000 outdated freight cars have been imported from Russia.

As reported, on June 26 the Cabinet of Ministers issued a resolution, which from July 1 of this year significantly expanded the list of goods prohibited from being imported to Ukraine from the Russian Federation. At the same time, imports of used high-sided wagons, grain carriers and cement wagons are prohibited from March 1, 2020.

After this decision had been made, Ukrainian railcar manufacturers warned that the postponement until March 1, 2020 of the introduction of an embargo on imports of used freight railcars to Ukraine from Russia would lead to a sharp increase in their imports over this period, which also threatens the halt of the country's wagon building plants.

Tags: #krykliy #government #wagons
