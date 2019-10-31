Economy

19:09 31.10.2019

Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada at second reading and as a whole adopted bill No. 2239-1, which is necessary to separate activities for natural gas transportation from Naftogaz Ukrainy, certify a new independent gas transmission system operator and create conditions for signing a transit contract with Gazprom according to European rules.

Some 341 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

"This is a historic moment in terms of protecting Ukrainian interests. For a very long time we could not build a legislative framework that corresponded to European standards so that we were no longer blackmailed and could ensure long-term gas transportation through Ukraine, the use of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, as well as stable income from these basic funds," Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel said speaking in parliament.

As reported, on September 18, 2019 the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine updated the plan for Naftogaz unbundling. The new operator will be Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine (OGTSU, a 100% subsidiary of JSC Ukrtransgaz), which since July 1, 2019 has been carrying out the functions of technical maintenance of the gas transportation system and has appropriate staff.

#rada #unbundling
