Economy

16:09 29.10.2019

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

1 min read
Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

The Cabinet of Ministers and large tobacco companies have found a solution regarding the so-called "tobacco amendments" in the law introducing the single account for paying taxes and duties, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"If we comment on the situation with tobacco companies, we met with them last week, got everything out in the open and have already found some solution that we hope will be implemented," he said during a press briefing in Mariupol on Tuesday.

Earlier, British American Tobacco Ukraine, one of the largest tobacco companies, after a meeting with Honcharuk on October 23, announced the possible cancellation of the amendment to bill No. 1049 on cigarette price regulation and the resumption of production at the B.A.T.-Pryluky (Chernihiv region).

Tags: #honcharuk #tobacco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:39 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

15:21 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

15:04 29.10.2019
PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

13:18 29.10.2019
Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

14:18 28.10.2019
Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

16:58 24.10.2019
British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

10:21 24.10.2019
Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

16:42 23.10.2019
Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

09:54 17.10.2019
Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

LATEST

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Ukraine on verge of economic breakthrough – Zelensky

Zelensky announces pending massive privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD