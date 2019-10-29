Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

The Cabinet of Ministers and large tobacco companies have found a solution regarding the so-called "tobacco amendments" in the law introducing the single account for paying taxes and duties, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"If we comment on the situation with tobacco companies, we met with them last week, got everything out in the open and have already found some solution that we hope will be implemented," he said during a press briefing in Mariupol on Tuesday.

Earlier, British American Tobacco Ukraine, one of the largest tobacco companies, after a meeting with Honcharuk on October 23, announced the possible cancellation of the amendment to bill No. 1049 on cigarette price regulation and the resumption of production at the B.A.T.-Pryluky (Chernihiv region).