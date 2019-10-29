Economy

12:34 29.10.2019

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

1 min read
The incumbent government is not going to return "problem" banks, including PrivatBank, to their former owners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.

"About 100 banks were withdrawn from the market, in particular, Delta Bank, Nadra Bank, Bank Finance and Credit. PrivatBank was nationalized. In each of these cases, I say again, I will protect only the interests of the state of Ukraine, the interests of every Ukrainian. All these problems should not be solved at the expense of taxpayers," he said at the RE:THINK. Invest in Ukraine investment forum in Mariupol.

In addition, Zelensky stressed that, despite the rumors circulated, no one in the incumbent government is going to return the "problem" banks to their former owners.

Tags: #zelensky #privatbank
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
