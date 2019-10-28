Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Vazil Hudák have discussed the expansion of the portfolio of projects being implemented in Ukraine with support of the EIB.

At the meeting, Honcharuk said that the EIB is one of the most important partners of the Ukrainian government.

"The vice president of the European Investment Bank, in turn, congratulated the prime minister on his recent appointment, noted the EIB's interest in continuing cooperation with Ukraine and expressed support for the state on its European integration path," the government's press service said following a meeting of the parties.

According to Honcharuk, the Ukrainian government is open for cooperation under European roads III project, a program for the development of vocational education, reconstruction of the runway of the Boryspil Airport and the investment program of JSC Ukrposhta.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the cooperation programs will include support for small and medium-sized businesses, development of infrastructure, in particular public transport systems, as well as increased energy efficiency.

"He thanked for the support of humanitarian and reconstruction projects that are being implemented with the support of the EIB in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by the Ukrainian government, and expressed the hope for the continuation of this cooperation," the press service said.

In addition, the prime minister of Ukraine welcomed the future signing of a tripartite memorandum between the French government, the EIB and Mariupol on cooperation under the water purification and water supply project in the city, which will be held on October 29 in Mariupol at the RE:think. Invest in Ukraine forum.