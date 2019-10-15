Economy

15:21 15.10.2019

Vagueness with PrivatBank has not precluded new program of cooperation with IMF – First deputy NBU governor

The issue with PrivatBank does not hinder the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the new program of cooperation with Ukraine, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova has said.

"The uncertainty of the future of PrivatBank has not closed the door to agreements with the IMF on a new cooperation program. The dialogue with the IMF continues and will continue. Soon a powerful team of the government and the NBU will go to Washington to participate in the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, where a new round of negotiations will be held with the Fund. Now the preparatory process for this trip is just going on," Rozhkova wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.

At the same time, she said that the IMF is closely monitoring the development of the situation with PrivatBank and wants to be sure that there will not be a revision of the already implemented banking sector reform and that taxpayers' money spent on cleaning it will be returned. "And this is about the reform of the courts, and the rule of law, and respect for the independence of the NBU to make decisions regarding banks that are necessary to ensure financial stability," the first deputy governor of the NBU said.

"What happens next with PrivatBank will be indicative for the Fund (as well as for the rest of the world) what future awaits Ukraine under the new government – when the interests of ordinary Ukrainians are priority, or when the interests of oligarchs are defended," Rozhkova said.

