Economy

13:12 09.10.2019

Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

1 min read
Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

On October 8, 2019, the newspaper Holos Ukrayiny (Voice of Ukraine) published an announcement about the start of the submission of applications for participation in the concession tender for the Kherson Sea Port.

"The period for consideration of applications for admission to the tender is 14 days, we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. December 6, 2019, is the deadline for submission of applications and bids to the commission. From December 6, 2019, to January 10, 2020, changes to the tender bids are accepted, if any. At the end of the period of amending the bids, from January 10 to January 20, 2020, the Bidding Commission will evaluate the financial proposals of the bidders. We expect that the Ministry of Infrastructure will make the decision to determine the winner of the concession tender in the second half of January 2020 (depending on the number and quality of the submitted proposals)," Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said.

The contract is expected to be signed in early May 2020.

Tags: #concession #kherson #sea_port
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 03.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

12:25 12.04.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

10:19 09.04.2019
Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

Deputy head of Kherson regional administration tenders resignation

16:08 13.03.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

19:01 13.02.2019
Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

15:51 18.01.2019
Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

16:13 01.11.2018
Live-fire exercises in Kherson region being conducted in Ukraine's airspace in line with international law

Live-fire exercises in Kherson region being conducted in Ukraine's airspace in line with international law

15:58 10.09.2018
Infrastructure Ministry says 20 large intl companies interested in concession of Olvia and Kherson seaports

Infrastructure Ministry says 20 large intl companies interested in concession of Olvia and Kherson seaports

13:05 30.08.2018
Wizz Air interested in flying to Kherson

Wizz Air interested in flying to Kherson

12:17 13.08.2018
Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have nothing against crew of Mekhanik Pogodin vessel, but vessel and property are under sanctions – Denisova

Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies have nothing against crew of Mekhanik Pogodin vessel, but vessel and property are under sanctions – Denisova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

LATEST

Inflation amounts to 0.7% in Sept, slows to 7.5% year-over-year – statistics

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Kobolev says Gazprom could enter Ukrainian gas supply market from Jan 2020

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

PrivatBank sees net profit rise by more than 5 times in nine months

Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

PGO serves notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 245,000 to ex-director of SOE Ukrvaktsyna

EBRD, EU providing up to EUR 70 mln credit line to three Ukrainian banks to support local SME

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD