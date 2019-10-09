Infrastructure Ministry announces submission of applications for concession tender of Kherson Sea Port

On October 8, 2019, the newspaper Holos Ukrayiny (Voice of Ukraine) published an announcement about the start of the submission of applications for participation in the concession tender for the Kherson Sea Port.

"The period for consideration of applications for admission to the tender is 14 days, we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. December 6, 2019, is the deadline for submission of applications and bids to the commission. From December 6, 2019, to January 10, 2020, changes to the tender bids are accepted, if any. At the end of the period of amending the bids, from January 10 to January 20, 2020, the Bidding Commission will evaluate the financial proposals of the bidders. We expect that the Ministry of Infrastructure will make the decision to determine the winner of the concession tender in the second half of January 2020 (depending on the number and quality of the submitted proposals)," Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said.

The contract is expected to be signed in early May 2020.