12:04 08.10.2019

PGO serves notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 245,000 to ex-director of SOE Ukrvaktsyna

The prosecutor's office in Kyiv has served a notice of suspicion of embezzling the funds of state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrvaktsyna in gross amount to the former director of the enterprise.

"The investigators established that during 2016-2017, the former director general of SOE Ukrvaktsyna illegally received the funds of the SOE in the amount of UAH 245,000 under the guise of bonuses, allowances and unduly increased salaries," the press service of the prosecutor's office said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers found that the seizure of the funds of the enterprise took place by prior agreement with the former chief accountant of the SOE.

The former director of SOE Ukrvaktsyna is suspected of committing the crime under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation by abuse of official position). Suspicion was also handed over to the former chief accountant of the SOE under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the near future, the investigation will be completed and the indictment sent to the court for hearing the case on the merits.

