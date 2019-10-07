Economy

12:24 07.10.2019

Finance ministry going to introduce excise e-stamp without discussion with business – EBA

The European Business Association (EBA) is afraid that the excise e-stamp, in particular for alcohol and tobacco, could be introduced without the discussion with business.

"The EBA insists on the mandatory involvement of a wide range of participants, in particular, experts of the association, to discuss the idea of introducing an excise e-stamp in order to develop a truly high-quality position and create fair conditions for a transparent business," the association said in a press release.

According to representatives of the business community, the Finance Ministry has already held two meetings of the working group on this issue, but they have not invited any business representatives.

In turn, the EBA on August 15 sent a letter to the ministry about the need to attract its representatives to this working group, but no response was received.

"Business is concerned about this situation. There are fears that the process of developing an excise e-stamp may occur under conditions of a misunderstanding of the real reason for the illegal market and complicate business processes precisely for legal manufacturers," the EBA said.

