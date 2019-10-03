Economy

18:07 03.10.2019

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksiy Honcharuk and Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii have signed a memorandum of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth and price stability.

According to the memorandum, the NBU will continue to pursue a monetary policy aimed at reducing inflation to the target of 5% with an acceptable deviation range of +/- one percentage point. For its part, the government has undertaken to support the reduction of inflation to 5% by conducting a balanced economic policy.

"In the memorandum, we fixed the steps that will be coordinated both by the NBU and the Cabinet," the banker said when signing the document.

Interfax-Ukraine
