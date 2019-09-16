Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) has made another payment on eurobonds in the amount of $150 million, head of the company Yevhen Kravtsov said on his Facebook page.

He noted that in 2019 the company already paid off 60% of the principal amount ($300 million) on eurobonds raised in 2013. Ukrzaliznytsia intends to repay the remaining $200 million in the next two years.

"This is the second payment this year. We are paying on schedule," Kravtsov added.

As reported, in March 2019 Ukrzaliznytsia repaid the first part of its $150 million eurobonds and paid coupon income on them, receiving funds for these purposes at Oschadbank and the State Agency of Ukraine for Infrastructure Projects.