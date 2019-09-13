SkyUp will launch flights to UAE from Zaporizhia, Lviv and Kharkiv in late Oct

The Ukrainian low cost airline SkyUp Airlines will launch flights to Sharjah (the UAE) from Lviv, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv from the end of October 2019, according to the airline's website.

Kharkiv–Sharjah flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays from October 25, Lviv-Sharjah flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 26, and Zaporizhia-Sharjah flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays from October 27.

According to the report, CEO of SkyUp Airlines Yevhen Khainatsky considers the UAE one of the key directions of the airline.

There are currently no direct flights to Sharjah from these airports.

As reported, earlier SkyUp Airlines announced the launch of a new flight from Kyiv to Italy's Turin for the period of winter navigation (2019/2020) from December 12.

In the first half of 2019, SkyUp Airlines transported 668,500 passengers.

Currently, the airline has eight aircraft: six Boeing 737-800s and two Boeing 737-700s.