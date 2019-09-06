Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

State-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and one of the largest Ukrainian agricultural groups Kernel have signed an agreement of cooperation, foreseeing investment of the group in the development of infrastructure of the Chornomorsk seaport in the amount of over UAH 3 billion.

According to the press service of the authority, under the agreement, by the end of 2020, the port plans to dredge near four berths and build a new grain terminal, which will increase transshipment to 6 million tonnes.

"The agreement between the Sea Ports Authority and Kernel is a good example of public private partnership and the next step in the systemic development of the port of Chornomorsk, which the authority is engaged in. This year we completed a large-scale main dredging project on the port's approach canal and the water area of the first boot basin of the Sukhy estuary and we immediately proceed to the creation of the depths necessary for business at the berths No. 14-17. The Kernel company, for its part, has committed to guarantee the volume of cargo traffic of at least 6 million tonnes per year. This will contribute to a quick payback on capital investment of the authority," the press service of ht authority said, citing its head Raivis Veckagans.

He also added that the implementation of the project will help improve the conditions for the export of products of Ukrainian enterprises, increase ship calls and create about 250 new jobs in the port of Chornomorsk.

In turn, Kernel CEO Yevhen Osipov said that agribusiness is now the locomotive of the Ukrainian economy, so the company's strategic goal by 2020 is to increase grain exports to 8.8 million tonnes via launching a new terminal in Chornomorsk.

According to the report, the volume of investments in the public private partnership project by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority will amount to almost UAH 230 million.