Economy

18:45 05.09.2019

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

2 min read

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing the Ukrainian subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), the world's largest agricultural trader, with a loan of up to $35 million.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Oleksandr Karpenko, the director general of Louis Dreyfus Company Ukraine, Susan Goeransson, the head of the EBRD infrastructure division, and Herve Sahores, the financial director for EMEA region at LDC, during a meeting at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"The funds will be used to acquire up to 1,000 grain hopper railcars, which will significantly facilitate grain handling logistics for the company. LDC will be able to diversify its means of transporting grains from the country's agricultural areas to its ports," a press release of the EBRD reads.

"The new railcars will reduce the volume of grain transported by trucks and will therefore help to lower annual carbon dioxide emissions by 8,510 tonnes," it says.

"In 2019, Ukraine is expecting a record grain harvest of more than 72 million tonnes, of which more than 50 million tonnes will be exported. Domestic grain hopper railcars, most of which are heavily depreciated, carry 70% of all grain traffic to the country's seaports for export. The addition of new grain hoppers will significantly increase the effectiveness of grain handling logistics and will strengthen Ukraine's competitiveness in the market competition," according to the document.

Tags: #ldc #business #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

17:00 31.07.2019
EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

14:56 31.07.2019
Post of business ombudsman after Semeta to be occupied by ex-mayor of Warsaw Święcicki

Post of business ombudsman after Semeta to be occupied by ex-mayor of Warsaw Święcicki

13:58 31.07.2019
EBRD to lend EUR 149 mln to Ukrenergo for upgrading Ukraine's transmission network

EBRD to lend EUR 149 mln to Ukrenergo for upgrading Ukraine's transmission network

14:35 30.07.2019
Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

14:52 10.07.2019
Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

Farmak raises EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD

16:37 08.07.2019
EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

EBRD to issue EUR 20 mln to Dniprovska agro-industrial group to reconstruct slaughtering house

11:12 03.07.2019
EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

EBRD to continue cooperation with Ukraine irrespective of election campaign

18:47 02.07.2019
Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Lviv's Innovation District IT Park seeks to attract up to $100 mln from EBRD, IFC for construction

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

LATEST

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD