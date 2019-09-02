Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk believes the country's GDP could grow 40% within five years.

"We've set ourselves the goal of having Ukraine's economy grow at least 40% in the next five years. We already have a team at the Ministry of Economic Development that's ready to work on this," Honcharuk said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

This would lead to the creation of 1 million new jobs, Honcharuk said.