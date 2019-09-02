Economy

15:22 02.09.2019

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

1 min read
Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk believes the country's GDP could grow 40% within five years.

"We've set ourselves the goal of having Ukraine's economy grow at least 40% in the next five years. We already have a team at the Ministry of Economic Development that's ready to work on this," Honcharuk said at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

This would lead to the creation of 1 million new jobs, Honcharuk said.

Tags: #honcharuk #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:23 02.09.2019
Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

14:29 02.09.2019
Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

12:32 30.08.2019
New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

18:37 29.08.2019
Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

18:28 14.08.2019
GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

14:55 18.07.2019
NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

16:17 12.07.2019
Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Level of shadow economy in 2018 down to 30% of GDP for first time in ten years – Economy ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

LATEST

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Stockholm Arbitration Court bars Ukraine from selling shares of VEB subsidiary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD