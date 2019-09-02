Economy

12:48 02.09.2019

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

JSC Ukrtransgaz and NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy have held joint trainings to practice actions of dispatcher operators and other services of gas transmission system (GTS) if Russia's Gazprom halts gas transit since January 1, 2020.

According to the report from Ukrtransgaz, several possible scenarios of the development of the events around transit cease. The company has developed and proposed plans of necessary measures towards each of them [scenarios] that can guarantee successful running of the heating season.

"The proposed solutions have been tested on various models, they take into account the requirements of legislation and international obligations of the Ukrainian side. GTS of Ukraine is ready for stable operation when Gazprom makes 'zero transit scenario' real," Ukrtransgaz said.

As the press service reported, to increase the system's margin of safety, the company continues to carry out routine repairs at the facilities: changes insulation on the main gas pipelines, modernizes compressor and gas measuring stations, works out new import capacities and provides the pumping of natural gas into underground storage facilities.

The complex of works on technical good working condition of GTS is to finish on October 15, the day when the heating season starts.

Earlier, CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said that the company intended to pump additional volumes of gas into Ukrainian underground storage facilities in the event that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country after 2019. Ukraine plans to enter the next heating season with the reserves of about 20 billion cubic meters. As of the end of August, nearly 18,000 billion cubic meters of gas reserves have already been put into underground gas storage facilities.

Tags: #transit #ukrtransgaz #gaz
Interfax-Ukraine
