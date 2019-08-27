Economy

16:34 27.08.2019

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

 PrivatBank on July 26, 2019, the next day after the end of hearing of a case against former shareholders in the Court of Appeal in England and Wales, has received a ruling of a Ukrainian court demanding to present all documents on the grounds and conditions of obtaining services from legal advisors and other advisors to detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The bank told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, referring to the court ruling received, that the applications of 2017-2018 from the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the last convocation Oleksandr Dubinin and Vitaliy Kupriy, who in the media and open sources contact the former owners of the bank, are the basis for the investigative actions of NABU detectives.

"The proceedings on their complaints were stopped by the investigating authorities back in 2017, but for unknown reasons were resumed in the summer of 2019," the PrivatBank said.

The financial institution also said that the NABU detectives insisted on the urgent seizure of documents, as allegedly there was a "real threat of changing or destroying the documents." The bank also expressed surprise that the court unquestioningly agreed with the detectives that PrivatBank allegedly violated the law on public procurement, although its effect does not apply to commercial banks.

At the same time, PrivatBank was completely excluded from the trial and deprived of any opportunity of presenting its position and evidence in court, while the decision was not subject to appeal, the financial institution said.

"PrivatBank is implementing the court's decision and is ready to provide the investigators with all requested documents. At the same time, the bank is asking the NABU leadership to unbiasedly and impartially examine the real causes and circumstances of this case," the financial institution said.

