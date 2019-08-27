Economy

12:46 27.08.2019

Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

2 min read
Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has said it is possible to settle the issue of armor standard incompliance for assembling hulls of BTR-4 armored personnel carriers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the direct purchase of Finnish armored protection steel.

As deputy chief of the directorate of the military representative offices of Defense Ministry of Ukraine Dmytro Kolesnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv, as of today none of the contracted 45 armored hulls of the BTR-4s has been assembled so far.

According to him, only 30 steel sheets among 40 sheets are with special marking today.

"Only 30 are marked in a proper way. Some sheets have double marking, some sheets are not identified at all," the ministry's representative said adding that the mentioned 40 steel sheets have 16 kinds of cast when producers of the armored vehicles, as a rule, try to buy similar cast steel.

"I am not saying that this is not Finnish steel, not production...It is simply necessary to find a way out of this conflict situation. And first you need to buy real iron – Miilux armored steel," Kolesnyk said.

As reported, Ukraine's Defense Ministry acceptance office No. 85 at the state-run Ukroboronprom concern's Kharkiv-based Morozov Design Bureau is continuing to block the production of new BTR-4 armored personnel carriers (APC) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine using NATO-standard steel purchased in the European Union, Ukroboronprom's press service has said.

The press service said the Defense Ministry is of the opinion that the chemical composition of the steel from Finland for the APCs (Miilux Protection 500) contains more sulfur and phosphorous than provided for in GOST standards [technical standards adopted by the Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)]. Therefore, it cannot be used for the APCs.

Ukroboronprom is publishing official protocols of tests and documents confirming the characteristics of the European armor, with the clarification that private Ukrainian arms manufactures today produce the Kazak and Varta armored vehicles using the Finnish steel, which is also used in the production of Ukraine's coastal anti-ship missile complex Neptun (Neptune).

Tags: #ukroboronprom #btr_4
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 27.08.2019
Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

12:36 20.08.2019
Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

17:46 16.08.2019
Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

13:29 16.08.2019
Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

Defense ministry denies blocking purchase of APCs, pushing Morozov Design Bureau into bankruptcy

16:10 09.08.2019
Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

11:19 01.08.2019
Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

15:42 26.07.2019
Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

12:34 23.07.2019
Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

15:22 20.07.2019
Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

14:01 11.07.2019
Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Ex-economy minister Abromavicius heads Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

LATEST

1+1 media to expand cooperation with FILM.UA Group, VIMN

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

Passenger transportation by rail should be subsidized by state – member of Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD