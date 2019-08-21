Groysman against raising heat tariffs in upcoming heating season
Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman hopes that heat tariffs for the population will not increase during the heating season.
"I hope that the next heating season will not be associated with higher prices for people. I believe that now the prices for August are acceptable and can be used in the next heating season, since almost all gas has been pumped at the minimum prices," Groysman said at a meeting of the Ukrainian government.