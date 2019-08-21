Economy

16:52 21.08.2019

Groysman against raising heat tariffs in upcoming heating season

1 min read
Groysman against raising heat tariffs in upcoming heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman hopes that heat tariffs for the population will not increase during the heating season.

"I hope that the next heating season will not be associated with higher prices for people. I believe that now the prices for August are acceptable and can be used in the next heating season, since almost all gas has been pumped at the minimum prices," Groysman said at a meeting of the Ukrainian government.

Tags: #groysman #heating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:35 14.08.2019
Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

09:45 25.07.2019
Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

15:52 23.07.2019
Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

Groysman greets Johnson with appointment as UK PM

17:52 18.07.2019
More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

11:55 18.07.2019
Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

10:40 18.07.2019
Next snap elections to Rada can be held simultaneously with 2020 local elections, after reforming parliament – Groysman

Next snap elections to Rada can be held simultaneously with 2020 local elections, after reforming parliament – Groysman

16:43 17.07.2019
Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

11:38 15.07.2019
Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

14:23 11.07.2019
Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

09:34 09.07.2019
Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

Ukraine ready to talk with EU to strengthen trade in 2020 – Groysman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

LATEST

Ukraine and Japan agree on certificate for Ukrainian poultry exports

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Gerus says thermal power generation companies must keep extra coal reserves just in case

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Belize's Belmont, Cyprus' Poizanter in dispute over Mykolaiv-based Okean shipyard warn of filing claims to European courts

EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD