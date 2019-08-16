NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) after tests and interviews has rejected candidates to five out of nine posts of members of the supervisory board of Oschadbank, the press service of the NBU has reported on its website.

"This decision is based on the results of interviews conducted by the Qualification Committee jointly with the NBU Board. In line with its legal rights, the NBU will require the bank to change the abovementioned members of the Supervisory Board," the NBU said.

Based on the assessment of compliance with the qualification criteria, the NBU’s Banking Supervision Committee decided to reject the following candidacies: Sevki Acuner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, independent director), Oleksii Hrinchenko (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, independent director), Oleksii Rieznikov (Member of the Supervisory Board, independent director), Dmytro Vlasov (Member of the Supervisory Board, representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine), and Daniel Bilak (Member of the Supervisory Board, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine).

Certain candidates have successfully passed the tests and interviews: Apine Baiba (Member of the Supervisory Board, independent director), Michael Weinstein (Member of the Supervisory Board, independent director), Peter Briggs (Member of the Supervisory Board, independent director) and Yurii Khramov (Member of the Supervisory Board, representative of the President of Ukraine).

The NBU will make final decisions on the candidates who have successfully passed the interviews after they eliminate all inconsistencies in the documents they have submitted.