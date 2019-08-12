NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will publish the integrated results of stress testing of 29 banks in the end of September, according to a survey of the banking sector posted on the website of the NBU.

According to the document, stress testing continues. The NBU will publish the results of tests in late September and in late December will disclose information over certain banks.

The following banks will be tested: state-owned PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank, private Alfa-Bank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, FUIB, UkrSibbank, OTP Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Pivdenny Bank, TAScombank and Kredobank. The list also includes Sberbank, ProCredit Bank, Ukrsotsbank (the results of stress testing for the bank will be assessed taking into account the dynamics of its joining Alfa-Bank), Megabank, Credit Dnipro Bank, Universal Bank, A-Bank, Prominvestbank, Idea Bank, Bank Vostok, MTB Bank, Bank of Investments and Savings, Industrial Bank, Bank Globus, International Investment Bank and Bank Forward.

As reported, in 2019, 29 banks that account for 93% of the banking system will undergo stress testing in addition to asset quality reviews (AQRs). These 29 banks were rated as the largest ones as of November 1, 2018 by three indicators: risk-weighted assets, retail deposits and retail loans.