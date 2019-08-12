Economy

11:10 12.08.2019

NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

1 min read
NBU will post testing results of 29 banks in late Sept

 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will publish the integrated results of stress testing of 29 banks in the end of September, according to a survey of the banking sector posted on the website of the NBU.

According to the document, stress testing continues. The NBU will publish the results of tests in late September and in late December will disclose information over certain banks.

The following banks will be tested: state-owned PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank, private Alfa-Bank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, FUIB, UkrSibbank, OTP Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Pivdenny Bank, TAScombank and Kredobank. The list also includes Sberbank, ProCredit Bank, Ukrsotsbank (the results of stress testing for the bank will be assessed taking into account the dynamics of its joining Alfa-Bank), Megabank, Credit Dnipro Bank, Universal Bank, A-Bank, Prominvestbank, Idea Bank, Bank Vostok, MTB Bank, Bank of Investments and Savings, Industrial Bank, Bank Globus, International Investment Bank and Bank Forward.

As reported, in 2019, 29 banks that account for 93% of the banking system will undergo stress testing in addition to asset quality reviews (AQRs). These 29 banks were rated as the largest ones as of November 1, 2018 by three indicators: risk-weighted assets, retail deposits and retail loans.

Tags: #nbu #bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 08.08.2019
Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

17:52 07.08.2019
Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

12:24 07.08.2019
Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

10:56 07.08.2019
NBU, Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine agree on protection against cyber attacks

NBU, Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine agree on protection against cyber attacks

16:10 06.08.2019
NBU joins efforts to develop tool for verifying information about ultimate beneficiaries

NBU joins efforts to develop tool for verifying information about ultimate beneficiaries

18:32 01.08.2019
Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

10:23 01.08.2019
NBU won't discourage consolidation of national currency

NBU won't discourage consolidation of national currency

13:58 29.07.2019
NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

18:33 23.07.2019
Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

16:22 23.07.2019
Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

LATEST

Naftogaz contesting in court new mechanism of setting gas prices for public

Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

Atomik experimental vodka made of water, grain from Chornobyl area – Chornobyl exclusion zone agency

Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Cabinet of Ministers needs to protect Ukrainian producers of building materials – Sergiy Lishchyna

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD