Nova Poshta doubles volume of deliveries in Moldova, triples in Georgia in H1

Nova Poshta Moldova through January-June 2019 doubled a number of deliveries compared to the same period in 2018, Nova Poshta Georgia saw 32% rise in the similar indicator, Nova Poshta Group of Companies reported on its website.

According to the group, its offices in Moldova and Georgia managed to increase a number of processed deliveries and to shorten the terms of delivery thanks to launch of deliveries in any part of the country, delivery speed-up and attraction of the new large business clients.

"Fast and reliable delivery in Moldova favors development of the local online stores since the customers started to arrange online orders...As in Ukraine, one of the key segments of Nova Poshta in Moldova is e-commerce, a developing market with free niches. Therefore, the task of Nova Poshta Moldova is to create an effective logistics infrastructure mean to facilitate the development of e-commerce," Nova Poshta International Operations Director Aliona Stepina said.

She said Georgia's complex landscape and geography are such that not all the logistics companies operating in this country are ready to deliver parcels and cargo to remote mountain settlements. Meanwhile, Nova Poshta Georgia managed to ensure delivery to each client, which became an important competitive advantage and allowed the company to enter the top three market leaders and improve the quality of work with business clients.

The group stressed that the companies in both states continue to expand the list of the services both for domestic deliveries, as well as for international destinations, will introduce digital-tools, which have already proved to be effective in Ukraine.

Nova Poshta Moldova and Nova Poshta Georgia are parts of Nova Poshta Group.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the local delivery market. The company's network consists of more than 3,300 offices throughout Ukraine.