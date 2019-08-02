Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

A number of the ministries and agencies have not backed a draft law on the amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine to bring back the previous 0.25 tax coefficient on land used in railroad traffic, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said referring to its business development director Andriy Riazantsev.

Ukraine's State Fiscal Service, Finance Ministry, Agrarian Policy Ministry, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services and Justice Ministry did not back the project. Only the Infrastructure Ministry did.

"For Ukrzaliznytsia this decision is a knockout that not just limit our investment opportunities and capabilities to upgrade a rolling stock, but will prevent from rising wages of railway workers," a press service quotes Riazantsev as saying.

According to him, additional expenditures, which appear because of the present index, in an amount of UAH 3 billion per year, will cut volumes of the passenger carriages.

Previously Ukrzaliznytsia chief Yevhen Kravtsov said that in 2019 Ukrzaliznytsia would have to pay UAH 4.2 billion of land tax. That is 3.5 times more than tax paid in 2018.