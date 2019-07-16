Economy

10:22 16.07.2019

Nord Stream shut for maintenances until end of month

2 min read
Both lines of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipeline from Russia to Europe have been shut down for two weeks for scheduled maintenance, data from gas transport companies OPAL Gastransport and NEL Gastransport show.

The maintenance shutdown, scheduled to last until the morning of July 30, is part of the pipeline's annual inspection cycle and will take place for the seventh time since the pipeline went into operation, project company Nord Stream AG said.

The annual maintenance work is a key element of Nord Stream's long-term Pipeline Integrity Management Strategy. Mechanical components and automation systems are thoroughly tested to ensure reliable, safe and efficient functioning of the twin pipeline for the designed life span of at least 50 years, the company said.

The schedule for these maintenance activities has been closely coordinated with Nord Stream's upstream and downstream partners well in advance and factored into the nominations of gas to be transported via Nord Stream to downstream European partners, the company said.

Nord Stream carries up to 170 million cubic meters of gas per day.

During shutdowns of one pipeline, gas transport increases on other routes, so an increase in transit through Ukraine can be expected. Injection of gas into underground storage facilities might also decrease.

Shutdowns of gas pipelines and production facilities for maintenance can bolster gas prices on the sport market.

Tags: #nord_stream
Завантаження...
