Economy

11:33 19.06.2019

Liovochkin affiliated company to build up 95% of shares in Zakarpattiaoblenergo

 Energy Ukraine TV LLC, holding a large controlling stake in PrJSC Zakarpattiaoblenergo (85.64653%), has signed a sale and purchase agreement, after the implementation of which the limited liability company will become the holder of a dominating take in the power supply company – 95.21697%, according to data in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine.

Zakarpattiaoblenergo received a notification about the signing of the agreement by Energy Ukraine TV LLC on June 18.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficial owner of Energy Ukraine TV LLC is the sister of Serhiy Liovochkin, people's deputy, Yulia Liovochkina. Indirectly (through OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding GmbH, OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding Co., Andriana Pias, Bantona Limited, Eleni Mavromati, Symber Ventures, Wilton Services, Bantona Limited, Rasica Limited) it owns 50% in the charter capital of Energy Ukraine TV. Another 50% is owned by Mihail Kyriakidi (Greece), indirectly through OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding GmbH, OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding Co., Androula Sotiriou, Solso Holdings Ltd, Eeleni Mavromati, Symber Ventures, Bedel Ventures Limited, Eagling Business Ltd, and Valia Trustess Limited.

In January-September 2018, the net loss of Zakarpattiaoblenergo amounted to UAH 4.389 million, revenues totaled UAH 2.033 billion.

Tags: #zakarpattiaoblenergo #liovochkin
