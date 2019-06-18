Economy

14:07 18.06.2019

NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

1 min read
NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

Financial stability of Ukraine in the past months have significantly strengthened, and the tension in the banking system lowered, although the decision of the court to annul the nationalization of PrivatBank is a serious challenge, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said, presenting a financial stability report in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We record that the fundamental risks to financial stability are perhaps the lowest in the entire history: the economic conditions are favorable, the banks are liquid, capitalized, profitable," First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova said.

"We have a key short-term challenge for financial stability – the situation with PrivatBank," she added.

Rozhokva said that the National Bank has a definite plan of action, but reiterated that the revocation of the decision to nationalize PrivatBank by Kyiv's district administrative court carries risks to Ukraine's cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and threatens financial stability.

 

Tags: #nbu #rozhkova #privatbank #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.06.2019
Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

18:16 18.06.2019
Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

17:59 18.06.2019
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

PM: Naftogaz cuts gas price for households under govt request

Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

LATEST

Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Ukraine increases gas stocks in UGS facilities by 44%

Final award of Stockholm arbitration tribunal in Ukrnafta case expected no earlier than 2020

Lvivvuhillia's coalmines partially resume operations

Zelensky for activating economic ties with France, supports 'Anna de Kyiv. Third Millennium' cultural project

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods grows by 45.2% in Jan-April

PM: Naftogaz cuts gas price for households under govt request

KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

Gazprom says offered zero option, but Kyiv wanted to keep its winnings and drop only litigation about future transit

Groysman: Economic growth will allow at least doubling minimum wage

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD