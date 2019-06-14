Economy

10:09 14.06.2019

NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

1 min read
NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) this week has filed disciplinary complaints to the High Council of Justice against three judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court and a judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court for improper conduct of judges when considering disputes about PrivatBank (Kyiv), the central bank has said.

According to the release, the regulator believes that judges Ihor Kachur, Volodymyr Keleberda and Vitaliy Amelekhin violated the terms of consideration of the case on the suit of former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky about the legality of its nationalization, having spent 22 months on it.

In addition, according to the National Bank, when reviewing the claim, the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court did not observe the principle of equality of all participants in the process, having considered the increase in claims without accepting these claims for consideration.

The judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court, Viacheslav Pidpaly, who on April 20 decided to terminate the personal guarantee agreement of Kolomoisky on the refinancing loans of PrivatBank, has not yet compiled the full text of the decision, the NBU reports.

Tags: #nbu #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

10:53 12.06.2019
NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

15:02 07.06.2019
Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

15:46 06.06.2019
Launch of electricity market to slightly impact inflation – NBU

Launch of electricity market to slightly impact inflation – NBU

14:52 06.06.2019
NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

10:00 06.06.2019
PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

10:55 03.06.2019
NBU expands grounds, rules of taking disciplinary actions on banks

NBU expands grounds, rules of taking disciplinary actions on banks

15:26 31.05.2019
Kolomoisky again trying to block NBU claim in Switzerland with assistance of Ukrainian courts – NBU

Kolomoisky again trying to block NBU claim in Switzerland with assistance of Ukrainian courts – NBU

14:25 30.05.2019
Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

Supreme Court upholds groundless of claims of ex-owner of Omega Bank Lahun against NBU

18:31 29.05.2019
Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Court cancels NBU decision to exclude PricewaterhouseCoopers from register of auditors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Trident Acquisitions offers $1 bln of investment in in tender to develop Black Sea shelf section via PSA

LATEST

EBRD counts on acceleration of preparing Ukrgazvydobuvannia loan project

Ukraine's Finance Ministry confirms issue of seven-year eurobonds worth EUR 1 bln at 6.75% per annum

Congressmen register U.S. second bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

Ukrenergo to reconstruct 18 substations' transformers this year

Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD