NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) this week has filed disciplinary complaints to the High Council of Justice against three judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court and a judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court for improper conduct of judges when considering disputes about PrivatBank (Kyiv), the central bank has said.

According to the release, the regulator believes that judges Ihor Kachur, Volodymyr Keleberda and Vitaliy Amelekhin violated the terms of consideration of the case on the suit of former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky about the legality of its nationalization, having spent 22 months on it.

In addition, according to the National Bank, when reviewing the claim, the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court did not observe the principle of equality of all participants in the process, having considered the increase in claims without accepting these claims for consideration.

The judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court, Viacheslav Pidpaly, who on April 20 decided to terminate the personal guarantee agreement of Kolomoisky on the refinancing loans of PrivatBank, has not yet compiled the full text of the decision, the NBU reports.