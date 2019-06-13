Economy

11:02 13.06.2019

Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

2 min read
Ukraine's plans to launch 5G in 2020 too

Ukrainian mobile communications operators and vendors selling network equipment believe that 5G communication could be launched in Ukraine in 2020 only in the specific area with specific functionality, and the pilot launch across Ukraine is possible only in two or three years.

"If we set a task for ourselves, we can fulfill it next year [presidential decree dated May 17, 2019 on providing services for the introduction of 5G]. The issue is in the scale. On the national scale, this is probably an ambitious task. On the scale of point solutions why not, for example, for the industry... Together, it is possible to make 5G coverage in a specific area with specific functionality," Director for Business Development at Ericsson in Ukraine Igor Srebrodolskiy said at the 5G: Opportunities and Challenges talk held at UNIT Park.City (Kyiv).

At the same time, Alexander Serbin Director of Business Development at Huawei Ukraine believes that from a technical point of view, it is already possible to launch 5G now, without any problem. He said that there are only questions to operators: can they sell it and earn money on it.

"As of now, I do not see a real opportunity for operators to somehow make a lot of money on 5G. If they cannot earn money, then why should they do it? As soon as the state creates the prerequisites for the launch of 5G, vendors will bring equipment," he said.

Kyivstar said that the most realistic is the launch of pilot 5G in two or three years and commercial launches in four or five years.

"The cost of 5G depends largely on the policy. If we talk about the sale of the frequency spectrum, there are two extreme approaches: very expensive (for example, in Italy and the U.K., the price at auctions reaches billions of pounds and euros), or very cheap, or free of charge at all. Of course, there is a balance somewhere, but the second approach accelerates the development of the entire network," chief expert on spectral strategy at Kyivstar Igor Yereshchenko said.

Huawei Ukraine sticks to the same position.

 

Tags: #ukraine #5g
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 13.06.2019
Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

13:58 13.06.2019
Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

13:49 13.06.2019
Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

12:48 13.06.2019
No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

12:16 13.06.2019
Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

11:28 13.06.2019
Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

10:58 13.06.2019
Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

10:45 13.06.2019
Pivdenne design bureau preparing for production of rocket engines in U.S.

Pivdenne design bureau preparing for production of rocket engines in U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine could launch new program with IMF late 2019

Trident Acquisitions offers $1 bln of investment in in tender to develop Black Sea shelf section via PSA

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

LATEST

Belarus having problems raising $600-mln Russian loan

Trident Acquisitions offers $1 bln of investment in in tender to develop Black Sea shelf section via PSA

Nova Poshta to open Lviv innovative sorting terminal in Sept

Interdepartmental commission gets four applications to take part in tender to develop Dolphin field via PSA

UNIMOT, if wins PSA tender, will develop deposit in partnership with western operator

Greek energy company interested in oil and gas auctions, could invest EUR 1.2 mln

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD