UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the U.S. network of duty free shops Duty Free Americas (Florida), UIA Vice President Serhiy Fomenko and the vice president of Duty Free Americas have said at a press conference at Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv).

According to them, in particular, UIA and Duty Free Americas are launching a pre-order duty free service.

Fomenko said the pre-order duty free service will provide passengers with the opportunity to order duty free goods not at the airport but online, along with an invitation to check-in.

There will be 5,000 goods in the catalog. It will be available to passengers on the airline's website in July 2019.

Duty Free Americas is a network of duty free shops in the United States, Mexico and Latin America. It was founded in 1983 and is based in Hollywood (Florida, the United States). Previously, the company was known as World Duty Free Americas, and was renamed Duty Free Americas in October 2001.