Economy

16:47 12.06.2019

UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

1 min read
UIA starts cooperation with Duty Free Americas

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the U.S. network of duty free shops Duty Free Americas (Florida), UIA Vice President Serhiy Fomenko and the vice president of Duty Free Americas have said at a press conference at Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv).

According to them, in particular, UIA and Duty Free Americas are launching a pre-order duty free service.

Fomenko said the pre-order duty free service will provide passengers with the opportunity to order duty free goods not at the airport but online, along with an invitation to check-in.

There will be 5,000 goods in the catalog. It will be available to passengers on the airline's website in July 2019.

Duty Free Americas is a network of duty free shops in the United States, Mexico and Latin America. It was founded in 1983 and is based in Hollywood (Florida, the United States). Previously, the company was known as World Duty Free Americas, and was renamed Duty Free Americas in October 2001.

Tags: #usa #uia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 12.06.2019
Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

Ukraine's life insurers raise premiums collection by 23.6% in Q1, 2019

17:19 12.06.2019
Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

16:37 12.06.2019
Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

16:37 12.06.2019
EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

EBRD strategy in line with priorities of Ukraine, country and bank can work more efficiently

16:32 12.06.2019
Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

Annual meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Trade and Investment Council scheduled for autumn – U.S. Trade Council

16:03 12.06.2019
U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

15:27 12.06.2019
Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

14:30 12.06.2019
Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

14:16 12.06.2019
Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Kyiv seeks to build waste recycling plant with annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

LATEST

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Nova Poshta opens over 700 new depots in Ukraine, boosts delivery volumes in Jan-May

Deputy construction minister proposes to build Kyiv City with govt, business district in Telychka industrial zone

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

Govt permits temporarily, until Jan 1, 2020, to transfer MGU to Naftogaz

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

Nonresidents buy over half of debut issue of six-year govt bonds

Авария вертолета на Манхэттене не была терактом

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD