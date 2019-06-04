Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

The Vodafone Ukraine mobile communications operator (PrJSC VF Ukraine) did not buy Vega Telecom (managed by PrJSC Farlep-Invest), Government Plenipotentiary of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Maria Protsyshen has written on her Facebook page.

"We want to inform you that we have already received an answer to our official request from VF Ukraine, which said that the "statement that our company signed a transaction on the acquisition of Farlep-Invest corporate rights is premature and not true," she said.

Referring to the answer of Vodafone Ukraine, Protsyshen said that the company constantly carries out market research, including in the provision of services in the field of broadband Internet access, fixed telephony, Internet telephony and similar services.

"Thus, now there is no reason to talk about the violation of the law of Ukraine on the protection of economic competition, in particular, concentration by above-mentioned companies without permission," she said.

Earlier media reported on the possible purchase of the Vega telecommunications group by Vodafone Ukraine.