Trade with govt bonds soon to move to intl trading platforms – NBU

Primary placements of government domestic loan bonds of Ukraine would move to international trading platforms Bloomberg and Refinitiv by the end of this quarter, according to a presentation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) posted on its website in relation with the launch of the link with Clearstream securities depository.

"The secondary will be concentrated at international trading platform (expected till the end of 2019)," the NBU said.

The central bank said that currently mainly OTC-traded securities on the secondary market are recorded at number of local stock exchanges. Its volume in Q1 2019 was almost UAH 40 billion, while the volume on the primary market was up to UAH 60 billion.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's information, the launch of the placement of government bonds through the Bloomberg trading platform can in fact start somewhat later – in July or even later. One of the reasons is the resistance of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine, which considers it necessary for trading platforms to receive permission for such operations, just as Ukrainian exchanges receive them.

As reported, the portfolio of hryvnia-pegged government domestic loan bonds held by nonresidents from the beginning of the year increased from UAH 6.3 billion to UAH 41.1 billion compared to UAH 337.1 billion held by the NBU, UAH 259.1 billion by Ukrainian banks, UAH 18.5 billion by Ukrainian legal entities and UAH 3.1 billion by Ukrainian individuals.