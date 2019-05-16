Economy

16:42 16.05.2019

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

IFC places debut issue of bonds worth UAH 1.35 bln at 15.75%

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has placed its debut issue of bonds denominated in hryvnias at 15.75% per annum to support its operations in Ukraine.

On May 13, the first issue of bonds in the hryvnia was carried out, IFC Regional Manager for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova Jason Pellmar said.

According to him, this placement confirms interest in hryvnia instruments in the market, especially when the issuer has an "AAA" rating.

The IFC representative office told the agency that the debut issue of bonds would be repaid in 2020.

